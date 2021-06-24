Early Bird tickets on sale for Dreamland Social Summer screening of England vs Germany match

Early Birds tickets – which work out at £10 per person -for tables at Dreamland to see the Euros England vs Germany match are now open.

The 1,000 seater fan zone has a giant screen, DJs and food and drink brought to the table by ordering via smartphone.

Tables can be purchased in groups of up to six people, compliant with the latest government guidelines.

The match is on Tuesday, June 29, Doors open at 3pm with kick off at 5pm.

Book here