A Summer market will be held in Broadstairs this weekend

A Summer Market will be coming to Broadstairs this weekend (June 25-27).

Organised by Zoom Events, the market will be on Viking Bay Parade with stalls, alfresco dining area, bar, entertainment for children and live music.

Visitors will be able to choose from a selection of street foods, artisan grocery products, arts, crafts, clothing and accessories or enjoy a craft beer from the Famous Last Stand bar.

The market will feature Kent traders as well as those from further afield. Freshly prepared street foods will include crepes, souvlaki, fajitas, burritos, churros, Ethiopian style barbecue chicken, arepas and oriental dishes. A selection of drinks and cooling snacks will also be available behind the bar and from the stallholders. This weekend the Famous Last Stand Bar is stocking a number of Kent produced alcoholic drinks including Wise Owl Cider and craft lagers from the Maidstone based Musket Brewery.

Food treats will be accompanied by an array of stalls selling arts, crafts, clothing and accessories including ethically traded and upcycled items.

Whilst some government restrictions remain in place, visitors will need to use social distancing and extra sanitation measures will stay in place.

“We want to ensure this is a vibrant, fun market which is also safe for people to enjoy during these unusual times,” said Paul Kennedy, Director of Zoom Events.

Broadstairs Summer Market is free to enter and will be open on Friday 25th June 12pm – 8pm, Saturday 26th June 9am – 8pm and Sunday 27th June 10am – 6pm. For further information about Broadstairs Summer Market please visit https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/broadstairs-summer-market/