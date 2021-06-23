Teenage girl taken to hospital after Margate collision

A teenage girl was taken to Ashford hospital this morning (June 23) after being hit by a car.

The youngster was crossing in St Peter’s Road on her bike when the collision took place.

Kent Police received a report of the collision at 8.11am.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance service attended the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “A teenage girl sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver was reported on suspicion of driving without insurance and without due care and attention.”

A family member has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch with police at Margate station.

Police can be contacted by calling 101.