Drop in covid vaccination clinic to be held again at Saga

Another drop in covid vaccination clinic will run at the Saga site in Ramsgate on Saturday (June 26) and is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

The clinic, run by the Margate/Mockett Wood GP hub, will be open from 8am-1pm and 1.30pm-5pm and will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for first and second jabs. For this clinic second jabs must be at least eight weeks after the first jab has been received.

Dr Ash Peshen, who is part of the GP hub team, said last Saturday’s drop in resulted in 2,500 doses being administered.

The hub team currently operate from the site on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Earlier this month the GP-led team celebrated reaching the milestone of reaching 100,000 doses given.

The GP hub has operated at Saga since March.

The drop in clinic on Saturday is open to anyone in Thanet and adjoining areas.