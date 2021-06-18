Broadstairs’ Summer firework events cancelled

Broadstairs Firework Events has announced the cancellation of this Summer’s events.

The Summer fireworks in the town are organised by a small committee and run with the help of volunteers but the ongoing covid situation has forced the decision to cancel for this year.

In an online statement the events group say: “In line with many other events in the UK that unfortunately have been cancelled, we have sadly had to make the decision that we cannot run the Broadstairs summer fireworks that were planned for this year.

“These displays attract large crowds, densely packed along the promenade and bandstand areas. It would be impossible whilst Covid is still affecting daily lives to run a safe event, restrict numbers attending and ensure responsible social distancing if still required.

“As a small committee assisted by local volunteers to run these events we need to ensure that we are acting responsibly and not putting the public or ourselves at risk.

“We hope to be able to return as soon as possible and re-instate these fabulous summer evenings of bandstand music and stunning firework displays.”