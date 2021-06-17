Police search for suspect after Broadstairs home burglary

A suspected burglar wearing a camouflage baseball cap and seen running from a property in Broadstairs is being sought by police.

On Monday (June 14), at around 9.50pm, a home in Grange Road was reportedly broken into. The resident called police and patrols attended straight away, however the male suspect was not found.

The victim said she arrived home to find the back door of the premises broken and a wallet, cash, bank cards and a driving licence had been taken.

Enquiries were immediately carried out in the area, including house-to-house calls and a review of forensic opportunities and CCTV.

Officers believe the suspect fled the address in the direction of Beacon Road.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that could assist in identifying the man to come forward.

Anyone with any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/102646/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form.