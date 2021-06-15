Saga cruise ship idling in sea off Margate

Saga cruise ship Spirit of Discovery can be seen today laying off in the water at Margate.

The 58,250 gross tonnage ship was built by Meyer Werft, and delivered on 24 June 2019.

Spirit of Discovery cruise ship deck plans show 540 staterooms (for a maximum 999 passengers), 10 decks (6 with cabins), 4 restaurants, several bars and lounges (indoor and outdoor), wellness complex (Fitness, Spa, Hydrotherapy Pool, 5 treatment rooms, 2 Saunas, Steam Room, Beauty Salon, Sports Court), Boutique Shop, Library, Lobby area (Reception, Tour Desk), 2 swimming pools (indoor and outdoor), Promenade Deck (wraparound), Sun Deck (with comfortable seating, outdoor gym equipment), laundrettes (on all cabin decks).

It began operations on 10 July 2019 and was Saga’s first new-build ship. She became Saga’s largest ship to operate in its history.

Saga Cruises has been forced to change two UK voyages on Spirit of Discovery following Scotland’s decision to ban passenger ships from visiting Scottish ports.

The Government decision was taken over “the unknowns around the Delta variant” risk.

Our thanks to Margate photographer Frank Leppard for catching these images.