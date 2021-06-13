Major night-time search operation after report of person in the water at Margate

A multi-agency search operation took place last night (June 12) after a report of a person in the water, possibly in difficulty, near Turner Contemporary.

Kent Police was called to Margate seafront at around 11.15pm to the report of a suspected person in the water.

Officers attended to assist HM Coastguard and RNLI in a search of the area.

The operation involved Margate and Herne Bay coastguard rescue teams, Margate RNLI lifeboats, and a search and rescue helicopter.

Margate RNLI’s B class and D class lifeboats were involved in the four hour search between Margate and Reculver Towers to the west involving visual and electronic means along with illuminating flares.

Derek Amas, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Margate RNLI said: “The veracity of the reports resulted in an intensive search covering a wide area allowing for tidal drift. We encourage the public to dial 999 and ask for coastguard if they see anything untoward at sea or on the coast.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “Comprehensive searches were completed with nothing found. The search has been suspended pending further information.”