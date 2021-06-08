Proposal for Margate Nature Trail Project to be revived

Two nature lovers have taken up the baton of a Margate Nature Trail Project.

Initially proposed several years ago by another lover of Margate and nature, now Dosh Archer and Aubrey McKenzie (pictured below), from the group Rewilding Margate, have called a Zoom meeting on Sunday, June 27 at 10.30am to bring together people to explore forming a working group to grow the project.

The Margate Nature Trail aims to create a guided route through the Old Town, Hawley Square and Trinity Hill areas, connecting locations of natural beauty, interest, and spiritual inspiration. It would link the sea and the land, increase the footfall around local businesses, and improve appreciation and enjoyment of the area, supporting the objectives of the Town Deal scheme.

The fledgling idea for the trail route begins at the Main Sands, goes through the Old Town with its planted flowers and hanging baskets, along New Street to Hawley Square, across to the trees on the corner of Union Row, then down to the sycamore at the historic site around the Tudor House on King Street, and then up the hill again to the Trinity Memorial Gardens, a place of healing and reconciliation. More ideas are needed.

Old Town resident and bestselling children’s author and illustrator Dosh Archer has been inspired by the tree in King Street to create the characters ‘The King of King Street and Flo the Crow’ – a crow who always perches on the topmost branch.

She says she now wants to reach out to other artists and creatives in Margate, adding: “Nature is a huge inspiration for artists and a Margate Nature Trail would provide a chance to direct people to street art and could also encompass art projects too.”

The King of King Street and Flo the Crow activity sheets are currently available free of charge for children to complete in some Margate cafes and venues including Proper Coffee in the High Street.

The King Street Sycamore marks the perfect stop off point on the nature trail, before people climb the hill to the Memorial Gardens. Local shops, a coffee shop, and a pub and restaurant are in the area of the tree, which acts a landmark and a visual connector between The Old Town, Trinity Hill and Cliftonville.

Dosh said: “This whole area is also of historical significance with the George and Heart building and the Tudor House. The King Street Sycamore is the highest tree in the area.”

A further proposal is also being put forward for a Community Woodland Garden, on the land next to the Sycamore with disabled access and place for children and babies to play is. A heart shaped path through the silver birches and buddleias, sensitively managed to preserve the root system of the King Street Sycamore, would create a garden with a heart in the heart of Margate as part of the Nature Trail, which could link to the Tudor House Gardens and improve the overall ambiance to create a key tourist attraction.

The meeting will be advertised on social media; on The Margate Nature Trail Project Facebook page, and on their Instagram page @keepthekingmargate, and a Zoom link will be sent to all those who wish to attend, via messenger or WhatsApp, or people can also use the email address given to request a link to the meeting.

Key members of Thanet District Council, including new Leader Ash Ashbee, and local business owners have been invited to become involved with this project to find a way to take it forward.

Anyone who wishes to attend can use the email below for the Zoom link: rewildingmargate@outlook.com