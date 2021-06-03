Safer Streets funding of £769k for Ramsgate and Canterbury

Some £769,436 will be spent in Ramsgate and Canterbury to make the streets safer following the grant award to Kent’s Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Scott.

The money, from the government’s Safer Streets Fund, will be spent on improvements to CCTV and home security equipment, as well as providing personal attack alarms for some young women and girls. It will also be used to remove graffiti and clean up litter as well and hosting community crime prevention events.

Speaking about the award, Matthew Scott said: “I’m delighted we’re going to receive this money, which will help reduce antisocial behaviour and make people feel safer in their homes and communities.

“Our existing Safer Streets project in Gillingham has been a huge success and I’m looking forward to working with our partners in Ramsgate and Canterbury to affect the same improvements there.

“This will complement the investment we have already put into these areas, with extra Town Centre Officers and PCSOs focussed on crime prevention and antisocial behaviour.”

The money was awarded following a bidding process and Kent is one of the few areas to receive funding for two projects. One will be in Central Harbour and Eastcliff area of Ramsgate, the other in the Westgate area of Canterbury.