Photos: Unofficial Margate Meltdown 2021

The Ace Cafe in London may have cancelled the Margate Meltdown this year but that did not stop bikers from taking the annual run out to Thanet.

Margate has been packed today (May 31) as riders and residents enjoy the sun and bring a boost to businesses.

Bikes can be seen along the seafront and harbour arm, with many bikers also taking a trip to Ramsgate and other Thanet locations.

Vehicles that had been blocking the Margate RNLI access have been moved on.

Margate resident and photographer Carl Hudson captured these great pictures from the day.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.