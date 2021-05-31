Active Ramsgate launches Pier to Pier Cycle Trail guide

Active Ramsgate has launched a new guide for cyclists to travel from Ramsgate to Deal and back with the opportunity to visit some of the South East’s best examples of architecture, history and nature along the way.

Titled the Pier to Pier Cycle Trail due to the starting and finishing points being Ramsgate Pier and Deal Pier, the route is 20km one-way. With the majority on cycle friendly paths, it’s a route for all the family to enjoy, with lots of viewpoints and places to stop and rest along the way.

The new cycling guide lays out clear ‘pedal by pedal’ instructions of the route, a downloadable map, along with points of interest along the way. These include a brief history of Ramsgate Pier, an introduction to medieval Sandwich as the half-way point, and an overview of Pegwell Bay National Nature Reserve and Deal Pier. The route also takes you right past three golf courses, including Royal St George’s where the 149th Open Championships take place in July.

There are some suggestions of outdoor restaurants/cafes to visit along the way, allowing you to enjoy the continental vibe and hustle and bustle of Thanet.

Harbour Bikes, based in the arches of Ramsgate’s Royal Harbour, has a wide range of cycles to hire – or if you have brought your own, they can help with repair or service if it needs a spot of fine tuning before you head off.

The guide is free to download from the Active Ramsgate website at www.ramsgatetown.org/activeramsgate/cycling-kent-holidays which also includes details of other outdoor activities, places to stay and where to eat and drink.

Active Ramsgate has a range of inspiring themed walks, cycle routes, canoe trails, kitesurfing, paddleboarding, scuba diving, boat trips, golf, tennis, pickleball and bird watching tours created to capture the interest of locals and visitors alike.

Find out more by contacting the Project Manager, Dr Cheryl Mvula, on 01227 272078.

The scheme is an initiative set up and funded by Ramsgate Town Council.

For more information about Active Ramsgate, visit www.ramsgatetown.org/activeramsgate