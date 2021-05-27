Thanet business Day’s Grills shortlisted in British Takeaway Awards

Day’s Grills, which is based in Margate and is the food partner for Ramsgate Football Club, has been shortlisted in the British Takeaway Awards.

The awards, in partnership with Just Eat, champion independent takeaways who throughout the past 18 months have played a particularly important part in British life.

The finalists, as voted for by the public, have now been revealed and are all in the running to win ‘Best Takeaway’ in each of the awards’ 12 regions, as well as the chance to win one of the prestigious national awards including ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’.

Day’s Grills is one of five businesses shortlisted for the south east and the only one in Kent.

Day’s Grills opened its first site at Manston Industrial Estate in February 2020 and proved such a hit that owner Matt Day and business partner Clark Scriven opened a second restaurant and bar branch at The Centre in Margate in July and then acquired a third site in Hastings. The Manston venue is no longer in use with the Thanet business focused in Margate and at the football club.

Day’s Grills is also the official supplier of players, sponsors and committee food at Ramsgate FC and plan to run a Day’s Grills and Pizza arm at the Southwood site.

Matt, from Broadstairs, has worked in hospitality since leaving school, starting as a sandwich artist at Subway and working his way up to management. Prior to launching his own business he was a manager with Five Guys burger restaurant, heading up venues in London, Southampton and then at Westwood Cross until that site shut in 2018.

Once the Westwood site closed Matt took a break from hospitality with jobs in labouring and roofing. But then the unit at Manston Retail Park became available and Matt decided to take the plunge.

Matt’s was one of the Thanet businesses to offer free lunches for schoolchildren last October when MPs voted against extending the free school meals scheme into the school holidays.

Matt said: “I am so overwhelmed and appreciate everyone for helping us to become what we have today.

“I think what makes us stand out is that we can relate to our customers, they have been a massive part of building us and I feel like we have come on this journey together. In a year that’s been so tough on everyone we have just tried to spread love and put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

This year’s BTAs, held in London in September, will pay tribute to the hardworking restaurants that have adapted during the pandemic to deliver a taste of normality to those working from home, self isolating or simply looking for their favourite food as lockdown forced restaurants to close to diners.

Whether they’ve supported key workers and those in need in the local community or catered to the ever changing demands for alternative diets including vegan cuisine and healthier alternatives, the awards will give takeaways the recognition they deserve following a turbulent 2020.

Regional winners will receive £1,000 to further their business with the overall ‘Best Takeaway in Britain’ award receiving the prize of £5,000.