Something for all tastes at Cliftonville Farmers’ Market

Cliftonville Residents Association, will be holding its monthly, award winning Farmers’ Market, on the Oval Lawns, Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, on Sunday, May 30, from 10am – 1pm.

The CRA have been hosting the market events since September 2001.

Stallholders will be selling, vegan cakes, vegan dishes, artisan bread, locally made sausages, wild game, meat, preserves, microgreens, eggs, local honey, Kentish cheeses, apples, strawberries, fruit crumbles, juices, new season asparagus, seasonal veg, plants, olives, sundried tomatoes, oils, Russian dishes, sausage rolls, Kentish grown saffron, cakes, New York style cookies, Chilli Jams, speciality teas, coffee, croissants, doughnuts, vegetarian slices, duck eggs, cakes, iced biscuits, shortbread, delicious assortment of fudge, plants, dog treats, pies, local caught fresh fish, shell fish, eco friendly goods and more. There is something for all tastes.

Alpha Sharp will be there to sharpen garden tools, knives etc. Leave your items with Jerry, shop and pick them up at the end of the market.

There will be hot drinks from Real Deal Roasters and hot dogs from St. Peters Sausage Company.

Government guidelines on social distancing and hand sanitisers will be in place. All stallholders wear face coverings and shoppers are also asked to wear them as they walk around the market. Children are exempt.

There will be three marshals in attendance. Sanitisers are in place and there is a QR poster code for those with the app. The majority of stallholders accept contactless payment.

Organiser June Chadband said: “We thank all the customers who have attended in the past months, particularly for being so patient queuing and adhering to all the guidelines.

“We are also welcoming lots of children with their parents, and hopefully, they will be our future shoppers.

“We also thank all for the continued support of our artisan producers and growers. They really do appreciate it, especially over the last difficult year. Thanks also goes to the men who prepare the site each month for the market, in all weathers from 7am and to the volunteers from Cliftonville Residents Association, who have over the years given their time for free to the community, especially to Cliftonville.

“The CRA is extremely proud of its market and all the accolades received over nearly 20 years.”