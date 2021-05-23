St Joseph’s pupils enjoy ‘milestone’ activity weekend

Children at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Broadstairs have been amongst the first youngsters to go on a residential trip since lockdown has been eased.

Year 6 children pupils enjoyed their long awaited activity weekend at Marchants Hill in Surrey, hosted by outdoor education provider PGL.

A school spokesperson said: “This is such an important rite of passage for all children before they go off to secondary school. Here at St Joseph’s we are proud to have been able to make this happen.

“Giving our children this opportunity has involved all of our school values. The ‘Caring’ and ‘Teamwork’ shown in abundance by staff, who have worked hard in the background to make this happen.

“The ‘Respect’ and brilliant behaviour of our Year 6, who always make things a pleasure.

“The ‘Enjoyment’ for all and a real sense of ‘Belonging’ that comes from this milestone trip, at a key moment in their lives.”