Broadstairs 1st XI in control as match against Harvel brought to an abrupt end by rain

After last week’s match away to Tenterden was washed-out, Broadstairs 1st XI were keen to get back into action this week as they hosted Harvel CC at Park Avenue.

However, once again, the rain would have the final say, delaying the start of play and causing a premature end to a 35-over match that Broadstairs had controlled from the start. After losing the toss and being invited to bat on a damp and unpredictable pitch, the opening partnership of Alex Hogben and Nathan Fox carefully navigated the early overs and set-up a strong platform for the innings.

Together, they had put on 109 when Fox was dismissed by a sharp caught-and-bowled for 60. This brought Jamie Dewell to the crease who made swift work of the Harvel attack, dispatching them to all parts of the ground and bringing-up his fifty in just 22 balls. Dewell was eventually dismissed for 60 and with Hogben recording another half-century himself, the top order had placed the home side in a commanding position.

It was left to Matt Hardy (21) and Harry Carter (28) to complete the innings and as the sun came out with the final ball of the 35 overs, Broadstairs had notched-up an impressive score of 343-3.

Harvel’s reply hit the buffers early on with Bradley Ellison (2-8) taking the first of his wickets in the first over, removing the skipper with a ball that climbed off the pitch and was edged to the ‘keeper Hardy.

A succession of chances then followed with a couple of catches spilled and a run out opportunity not taken and the home side would rue these misses as the dark clouds started to gather. After Fox claimed the third wicket, it was left to the bowling combination of Chris Kidd and Callum Morgan to try to get through the overs as swiftly as possible before the rain arrived. Kidd worked how way through the middle order with ease, finishing with figures of 4-8 off 5 overs.

However, it wasn’t quite enough to secure victory and with the Harvel reply at 80-7 midway through the 27th over, the heavens opened and play was abandoned.

Whilst disappointed not to complete the win, Broadstairs still emerged with 13 points out of a possible 20 and have established themselves as one of the stronger teams in Division 2.

Next week they travel to Ashford, looking to continue their good form and hoping for better weather.