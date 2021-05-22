North Foreland Golf Club celebrates green light for spectators at 149th Open

North Foreland Golf Club is ready to play a full part in a summer of sport after golf fans were given the green light to attend this summer’s Open Championship at Royal St. George’s at Sandwich.

Thousands of visitors from the UK, Europe and beyond are set to head to Kent in July for the 149th Open Championship.

To celebrate, North Foreland is offering attendees the opportunity to combine watching with a round at the highly regarded English seaside course.

The 36-hole venue is considered one of the best member clubs in Kent and is giving visitors early access to reserve tee times online between Monday, July 12, and Monday, July 19 – with a range of special fourball packages available.

Golfers can play the dramatic downland course, which runs along the clifftops and offers sea views from each tee, from £125 throughout the week or as a fourball package from £450 which includes breakfast or lunch, complimentary range balls and a souvenir welcome pack for each player.

“The Open Championship is a golf event like no other,” said Chris Dowrick, North Foreland’s general manager. “It’s the biggest tournament in the world and to have the opportunity to be a part of it is very exciting for everyone at the club.

“The anticipation and excitement levels are really starting to build following the news that golf fans will be allowed to attend, and we can’t wait to showcase our wonderful venue to a new audience of golfers, many of whom will never have played golf by the seaside before.

“People haven’t had much to celebrate over the last 12 months, and we believe the chance to experience one of the best surrounding courses followed by watching the best players in the world in action will prove very appealing.”

A final decision on the number of golf fans allowed on-site at The Open is still to be taken, with government decisions on social distancing, testing and Covid-19 certification needed to be confirmed before an attendance limit can be announced.

North Foreland Golf Club in Broadstairs has two year-round golf courses – the Main Course and the Northcliffe Course – plus clubhouse facilities with the Lighthouse Brasserie and Bar.

For more information or to book, call 01843 862140 or visit: www.northforeland.co.uk/the_open_visitor_green_fees