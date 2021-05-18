Man arrested in connection with teenagers robbed at knifepoint in Broadstairs

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with robbing three teenagers in Broadstairs earlier this month..

Kent Police received a report that three teenagers were threatened and had items stolen during a robbery by St Peter’s Rec, off Callis Court Road, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday, May 4.

The youngsters reported being approached by two men and one of the teenagers then being threatened with a knife. The teens were made to empty their pockets. During the incident, items including a black Nike jacket, a pair of trainers, some cigarettes and a black iPhone X were reported as being stolen.

The 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (May 17) on suspicion of robbery and possessing Class A drugs.

He has been released on bail until June 4 while enquiries continue.

Officers are continuing to investigate the robbery and ask that anyone with information or CCTV footage, who has not yet spoken to an officer, contacts Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/75245/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.