Thanet community news: music, fundraisers, book launch and more

Retired Margate music teacher Mervyn Watling has smashed his £100 target after taking part in the national Capt Sir Tom 100: NHS fundraiser’s ‘birthday challenge’ by playing 100 Songs in his garden.

Mervyn set up his electric piano in his front garden in Addiscombe Road, opposite Dane Park, yesterday (May 1).

The national fundraiser marked the anniversary of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 100th birthday last year. Capt Sir Tom passed away this February. He had been embraced by the nation after raising more than £32million for the NHS by completing laps of his garden.

His family encouraged the nation to complete their own “100 Challenge” over this weekend to raise funds for charity. Ideas suggested include walking 100 steps, scoring 100 goals, baking 100 cakes or writing a 100-word poem. Mervyn did his part by playing 100 songs.

He has so far raised £294 for The Captain Tom Foundation

Find Mervyn’s fundraising page at:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mervyns-captain-tom-100-challenge

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

The latest item we’ve been able to fund – thanks to the kindness & generosity of our donors & fundraisers – are three mobile ECG devices used to monitor children with heart conditions.

Dr. Vinit Shah, Consultant Paediatrician & Neonatologist, in thanking our charity said: “Until now children had to travel to London to get one of these monitors and then wait for the results until they were analysed. Now all this is done locally and they get the results quicker.”

If you’d like to support us donations can be made or fundraising facilitated online at www.justgiving.com/leagueoffriendsofqeqmhospital and more information about our charity is available on our Facebook page or our website www.ekhuft.nhs.uk/lof-QEQM

Stagecoach golf day fundraiser

A charity golf day has raised £550 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The event at Westgate Golf Club was held in memory of Stagecoach driver Gary Brown. Gary passed away on January 31 after contracting covid.

The event had 28 players in seven groups for a Ryder Cup style competition.

There were many donations from local businesses around Thanet including Elsewhere Margate, Royal Harbour Brasserie Ramsgate, Ramrock Records, The Swan Westgate and Westgate Golf Club.

Stagecoach Thanet supplied T-shirts for the day. The teams were named after two drivers who died from cancer over the last year.

Ramsgate RNLI

Thanet RNLI fundraising team has received a cheque from the Mayor of Ramsgate Raushan Ara for £500.

In 2020 Ramsgate RNLI was announced as one of the recipients of the annual Mayor of Ramsgate Charity of the year, sadly Covid restrictions meant that fundraising had to be restricted.

The RNLI was unable to hold a formal presentation but Sarah Hewes RNLI Thanet Fundraising Chairman was happy to accept the cheque on RNLI Ramsgate’s behalf.

Sarah said: “We were delighted to receive the cheque for £500 in what has been an extremely difficult year for charities as we have been unable to fundraise. With more people than ever taking to the coast as they have been unable to travel, our volunteer crew have been busy rescuing people cut off by the tide or swept out to sea. “

The other charities receiving money from the 2020 fund are Thanet Winter Shelter, East Kent Mencap, Foreland Field Charity and Ramsgate Sea Cadets.

Ramsgate RNLI Mayday fundraiser

Yesterday (May 1) the RNLI launched its Mayday campaign to raise money to support our volunteer crew. This has been a difficult year for the fundraising teams when the impact of Covid has seen most events having to be cancelled.

The Mayday Mile appeal asks people to walk a mile to raise money and runs from 1st to 31st May. Anyone can join in and it means that you can enjoy a walk, socially distanced whilst supporting the RNLI.

A mayday call is the most urgent plea RNLI lifesavers receive, and is used when life is in immediate danger. Usually our lifesavers answer calls for help. But with summer on the way, it’s they who need YOUR help.

We’re expecting more families than ever to book holidays in the UK and Ireland this year. People are excited to get away – and that’s how it should be. But it’s so easy to get into trouble by the water. For walkers to get cut off by the tide, a common occurrence around the Joss Bay to Stone Bay coastline. Or for a paddling child to be swept out to sea.

Two people who have answered the Mayday call are Sarah Hewes, Thanet RNLI Fundraising Chairman and Karen Cox Ramsgate Lifeboat Press Officer (pictured above).

They will be walking from Margate RNLI station on Wednesday 5th May to Ramsgate RNLI station. On route they will pass the site of Kingsgate Lifeboat station which was built in 1883 and was in service from 1862-1897 and then onto Broadstairs Lifeboat station on the harbour, which was in service from 1851-1912 with the RNLI taking over in 1868.

If you would like to support Sarah and Karen then please use this link to donate, or call into Ramsgate RNLI shop to donate. https://themaydaymile.rnli.org/fundraising/mayday-4-station-walk and every penny helps.

£25 could provide a pair of sea-going gloves to protect the RNLI’s lifesavers from wind-chill and rope burn.

£55 could buy a pair of sturdy, protective, non-slip boots to keep volunteers sure-footed at sea.

£100 could help the RNLI to bring water safety lessons to school children for the summer season ahead.

Crossroads Care Kent

Following a particularly difficult year for unpaid carers, Crossroads Care Kent wants Carers across Kent to know that “We Still Care”.

Our staff have been working throughout the pandemic, providing urgent, vital support and, now that there is an easing of lockdown restrictions and shielding, we want to remind people that if you, or someone you know is looking after someone at home, who needs some help and support, we are here for you.

As Kent’s leading Carers’ charity, Crossroads Care Kent can provide free, in-the-home replacement care to enable an unpaid Carer to take a short break – do essential shopping, go for a walk, see a friend, or attend a health appointment to stay well themselves. Our urgent care team works around the clock to offer support when situations get too difficult, or in the event of an emergency. Our volunteer support team can offer someone to talk to,

befriending, or practical help around the house or garden. Crossroads Care Kent can offer unpaid Carers the time and opportunity to do what they need to do, safe in the knowledge that the person they care for is in the best possible hands.

If you, or someone you know, is an unpaid Carer in need of help and support, you can speak to us on 03450 956 701 or visit www.crossroadskent.org to find out more. Our services are free of charge and we work across the whole of Kent.

Inspirations Writers Group

Despite Covid, Inspirations Writers Group members have forged ahead, meeting via zoom throughout 2020. As a consequence, they have worked hard writing, re-writing, and editing to continue their anthology series Rainbow.

Blue, is the fifth book in the series and like its predecessors before it, insists that every piece, regardless of format or genre contains the word blue, or an image stereotypically blue within its pages.

The book launch is on Saturday 29th May, 10am to 3pm.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Boating Pool Café, Ramsgate for their hospitality allowing us to hold our launch on their premises.

Come along to purchase Blue and consider staying for a while at the Café too. We will be selling all our anthologies on the day, it’s never too late to begin your collection. They look great on the shelves too.

We will be following social distancing and sanitizing measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

We currently have spaces for new writers in Inspirations Writers Group. If you are interested in improving your writing, having work published within our anthologies and meeting like-minded people, please apply using our Contact Form on our Website.

CONTACT US – INSPIRATIONS WRITERS GROUP (weebly.com)

Martha Trust

Music on the Farm 2021 in the fields of Solley’s Ice cream Parlour, Ripple is back after being cancelled last year due to COVID19.

Music on the Farm 2021 is a fabulous one day festival in aid of Martha Trust ion Sunday June 27 from noon – 8pm.

A host of local acts will be performing a variety of musical styles from modern hits to bluesy beats, Rock to Funky House.

The confirmed line up is; Sarah Banks, Your Shout, Andy Lawrence and brand new for this year, we have performing Fnkhaus, Pop Nation, PLAY and The Martellos so you are in for a treat!

Entertainer and singer Miss Sarah Banks will once again take to the stage to be your compere for the day.

There will be plenty to keep the kids busy too with six hours of children’s entertainment organised by Creative Arts Workshop Leader and Event Planner Lizzie Willis- and her dedicated team of workshop leaders. All the children’s activities are included in the ticket price.

There will also be face painting and hair glitter by Summer Faces and even maybe a visit from the fire brigade!

Winnie & Flo will be on site supplying slush puppies, popcorn, waffles and candy floss. The Martha Tent will be present, Hook a Duck and Coconut Shy plus merchandise so there really is something for all the family to enjoy.

New for this year, we will have a Mobiloo, making the event totally accessible for all thanks to a grant from Deal Town Council.

Bring a picnic or enjoy food and drink from one of the onsite vendors and bars. There will be a selection of local to Kent food and beverage vendors that include a BBQ and full bar by LilyRoos, Dough Dough Pizza serving delicious pizzas, The Larder serving delicious vegan and vege food plus a meat feast stall , Drink Outside the Box horsebox bar, Rent A Bar , Real Deal Roasters, GinSane and of course Solley’s Ice Cream.

Martha are open to one more food stall being involved so if you would like to learn more, please contact the charity.

All vendors will be donating 20% of their sales back to Martha. There will be a big auction plus a raffle and barrow of booze to win on the day

The event has been sponsored by some fantastic businesses including Solleys Ice-cream, Superior Healthcare, Agents Giving, Jenkinson Estates, Deal Rental Bureau, Bloody Mary’s, Cook Fabrications, Postage Supermarket, SMET Training, Hardmans Solicitors who have chosen Martha as their Charity of the Year ,Premier Signs & Graphics, Marc One Security, Roger J Goldfinch & Sons & Mark One Sound & Light.

If your business would like to learn more about sponsoring this event or can supply a raffle or auction prize, please contact fundraising on 01304 610448 or email fundraising@marthatrust.org.uk

Doors open at noon and tickets, in advance, cost £30 for a family (2 adults and up to 3 children under 16 years of age), single tickets cost £12 per adult and £5 per child.

Gazebo spaces are now sold out.

You can purchase tickets online at www.marthatrust.org.uk/musiconthefarm or by calling 01304 610448.

Tickets are also on sale from Solleys Ice cream