Summer restrictions for dogs on Thanet beaches due to come into force

From Saturday (May 1) seasonal dog restrictions will be in place at beaches in Thanet.

The restrictions are aimed at helping to protect water quality and as a condition of Blue Flag and Seaside award status.

The restrictions are also part of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) in place in Thanet.

There are ten beaches along the coastline that allow dogs on them all year round. Some beaches dogs are allowed at certain times of the day, and others have a total ban on dogs on the beach during the bathing water season.

The restrictions

From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are NOT allowed at any time, during any part of the day or evening, on the following beaches:

Birchington

Minnis Bay (Main Area)

Broadstairs

Viking Bay

Margate

Main Sands

Ramsgate

Main Sands (Harbour end)

From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are Not allowed during the hours of 10.00hrs to 18.00 hrs on the following beaches:

Broadstairs

Botany Bay

Joss Bay

Stone Bay

Westgate

West Bay

St Mildred’s Bay

From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are to be kept on leads during the hours of 10.00hrs to 18.00 hrs on the following beaches:

Broadstairs

Louisa Bay

Margate

Westbrook Bay

Walpole Bay

Dogs ARE allowed on the following beaches at any time, all year round.

Birchington

Grenham Bay

Epple Bay

Broadstairs

Dumpton Gap

Kingsgate Bay

Cliftonville

Foreness Point

Sacketts Gap

Palm Bay

Margate

Fulsom Rock

Ramsgate

Eastcliff

Western Undercliff

All dogs on promenades adjacent to these beaches should be kept on a lead.