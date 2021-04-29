Summer restrictions for dogs on Thanet beaches due to come into force

From Saturday (May 1) seasonal dog restrictions will be in place at beaches in Thanet.
The restrictions are aimed at helping to protect water quality and as a condition of Blue Flag and Seaside award status.
The restrictions are also part of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO) in place in Thanet.
There are ten beaches along the coastline that allow dogs on them all year round. Some beaches dogs are allowed at certain times of the day, and others have a total ban on dogs on the beach during the bathing water season.
The restrictions
From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are NOT allowed at any time, during any part of the day or evening, on the following beaches:
Birchington
- Minnis Bay (Main Area)
Broadstairs
- Viking Bay
Margate
- Main Sands
Ramsgate
- Main Sands (Harbour end)
From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are Not allowed during the hours of 10.00hrs to 18.00 hrs on the following beaches:
Broadstairs
- Botany Bay
- Joss Bay
- Stone Bay
Westgate
- West Bay
- St Mildred’s Bay
From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are to be kept on leads during the hours of 10.00hrs to 18.00 hrs on the following beaches:
Broadstairs
- Louisa Bay
Margate
- Westbrook Bay
- Walpole Bay
Dogs ARE allowed on the following beaches at any time, all year round.
Birchington
- Grenham Bay
- Epple Bay
Broadstairs
- Dumpton Gap
- Kingsgate Bay
Cliftonville
- Foreness Point
- Sacketts Gap
- Palm Bay
Margate
- Fulsom Rock
Ramsgate
- Eastcliff
- Western Undercliff
All dogs on promenades adjacent to these beaches should be kept on a lead.
So it’s ok for all the dirty nappy’s and bbq rubbish bottles etc ,the mess is from people coming for a weekend not residences with there dogs every dog owner I have seen picks up afterwards and collects the bottles and rubbish agreed there should be a time scale mornings 7 to 9 eve 6 onwards
If every dog owner picks up, how do you explain the fact that Thanet’s pavements are covered in dog crap. Also dogs on the beach shove there noses in people’s packed lunches and wee on the sand where toddlers play.
To be honest have said for years that if Thanet employed several beach wardens on each main beach, that issued on the spot fines for litter, the problem would be solved, the beaches would be much cleaner and it would pay for itself through the fines and create some jobs. But of course that would mean the council being proactive and thinking, there lies the main problem.
It not just about mess (which is also prohibited under the byelaws). It seems to me perfectly reasonable that a few bits of beach are dog free. There are many folk who would rather not have have someone else’s enthusiastic, friendly and wet dog jumping and slobbering all over them and their picnic.
Most dog owners keep to the rules but unfortunately some of them don’t. I certainly don’t want dogs near my swimming things, especially when I’m actually swimming.