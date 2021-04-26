Power tools stolen from Broadstairs building site

Police are appealing for information to help them recover power tools stolen from a building site in Broadstairs.

It was reported that between 5pm on Thursday 22 April and 7.50am the following morning, a burglary took place at the site in Park Avenue.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what was stolen although a large number of tools including nail guns, drills, grinders and Makita power tools are believed to have been taken.

Anyone who has information regarding the burglary, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/69570/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org