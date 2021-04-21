Thanet drug dealer jailed for six years and nine months

A drug dealer from Broadstairs found with cocaine, cash and a knuckleduster has been jailed for more than six years.

Rennie Ash was pulled over by officers in Margate in March 2019 after they noticed his van did not have a valid MOT certificate.

A large block of cocaine was found in the vehicle, along with cash and a knuckleduster, and Ash was arrested for possessing class A drugs with intent to supply. Further items were found during a search of his home.

At Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday, April 8, he admitted possessing an offensive weapon and criminal property and two counts relating to class A drug dealing.

The 49-year-old, of Westover Gardens, was jailed for a total of six years and nine months on the same day.

Ash’s Ford Transit van was first spotted by Thanet Community Policing Team officers in Millmead Road on March 15, 2019, and they ran a check on the vehicle.

After it was stopped, officers found the knuckleduster, two bags of cannabis, cash and the cocaine, which had a street value of around £20,000. A search of his then home in Belmont Road, Broadstairs uncovered a further £40,000 in cash.

Ash was released while enquiries continued but was again arrested in May 2019, and messages on his phone showed he had continued drug dealing while under investigation.

He was charged with the offences and later admitted them in court.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Taylor, of Kent Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: “We believe Ash was part of a criminal network which made large amounts of money from the sale of drugs to vulnerable people in Thanet.

“The weapon which was found in his possession shows the violence which all too regularly comes with drug dealing, and his persistence in continuing to sell drugs while under investigation shows he is a committed criminal.

“I am pleased the work of officers has seen a large amount of criminal cash and drugs taken out of circulation, and that the investigation has led to the removal of this drug dealer from the streets of Thanet.”