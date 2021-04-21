New senior partner and a round of promotions at Boys & Maughan solicitors

Thanet and Canterbury based solicitors Boys & Maughan have appointed a new senior partner.

Andrew Baker succeeds Robert Moulsdale who has stepped back from leading the firm and become a consultant partner as he enters his final year before retirement.

A litigation specialist who is firmly rooted in the local business community, Andrew has worked his way up to overseeing Boys & Maughan’s senior management team over a 28 year career with the firm. He now combines the role with leading the practice’s team of litigation, employment law and personal injury specialists.

Boys & Maughan has also promoted Dawn Cole from its Margate branch to the partnership. Both Andrew and Dawn took up their new roles on April 1.

Andrew said: “Under Robert’s stewardship we opened a flagship office in Canterbury and increased our headcount by 40% as we expanded to meet demand. Last year we also took a major step in respect of how we run our business when we converted to LLP status.

“It is a huge privilege to have been appointed as senior partner. Our staff are Boys & Maughan’s enduring strength. They are instrumental to our success and the manner in which they have continued to provide exceptional levels of service throughout the pandemic is second to none.

“When the threats posed by the crisis ease, we intend to further grow our presence in the county and increase our investment in staff, technology and enhancements to our services.”

Dawn is a commercial property solicitor who helps businesses buy, sell, lease and develop all types of land and buildings.

She said, “Joining the partnership is a major milestone in my career with Boys & Maughan. It’s a fresh challenge and one that I relish embracing.”

Robert Moulsdale added: “Dawn provides a great service. She is technically excellent, hardworking and knowledgeable. I am confident that Dawn will make a significant impact in her new role and I am delighted to be on the road to handing over the reins to such a capable lawyer.”

Robert will continue to supervise the commercial property team until his retirement in April 2022, when Dawn will take over leadership of this aspect of Boys & Maughan’s practice.

Stephanie Power has brought fresh drive and ideas to the firm’s leadership team since she became Boys & Maughan’s first female equity partner during the pandemic on April 1. On the same date Simon Crooks, private client solicitor in Canterbury, and Liz Dack, residential property licensed conveyancer in Margate, were also made partners.

Boys & Maughan now has 17 partners, with a mix of eight female and nine male lawyers, based at its offices in Margate, Canterbury, Broadstairs, Birchington and Ramsgate.