Eight fire vehicles, police and hazard response team attend scene of Ramsgate flat blaze

Thirty firefighters have tackled a blaze at a building in Ramsgate during the early hours of this morning (April 18).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 3.03am to reports of a fire in a flat above the Mr Simms sweet shop building on the corner of Harbour Street/Albion Hill.

Eight engines, including the height vehicle, attended the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus carried out a search of the premises and tackled the fire using a combination of high-pressure hoses and firefighting techniques, including a height vehicle.

One person was passed to the care of paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service. The cause of the fire has not yet been established but will be investigated.

Kent Police, an electrical safety engineer from UK Power Networks and the SECamb Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) have also been in attendance.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 3.38am to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service with a fire at a residential address in Albion Hill, Ramsgate.

“Officers enforced localised roads closures, which had been lifted by around 7.30am, while firefighters extinguished the fire.

“At present, the fire is not being treated as suspicious and one person sustained injuries as a result of the fire. Officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries.”

Southern Water currently has a team on site investigating to see if the fire has caused a burst water main which has left some properties without water.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service say the incident was brought under control by 9am and the response has been reduced to two fire engines.