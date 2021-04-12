Dreamland announces UB40 gig with Ali Campbell and Astro

Reggae band UB40 – featuring original lead man Ali Campbell and Astro – will be on the Scenic Stage at Dreamland this September.

With over 70 million records sold worldwide and 17 UK top 10 singles, UB40 has earned legendary status and is an institution in the history of UK music.

Founding members Ali Campbell and Astro, joined by their 8-piece reggae band, are now touring once more with material from over four decades.

Songs from the forthcoming album will feature alongside favourites from the Labour Of Love series, classics such as One In Ten, Red Red Wine and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You will be performed on the Dreamland stage on September 11 from 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, April 16 from 11am.

Find out more here