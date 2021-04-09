Election: Thanet council and Ramsgate town council by-elections

On Thursday, May 6, in addition to the county council election there will be by-elections for district council seats representing Newington, Dane Valley and Central Harbour wards.

There will also be a by-election for Central Harbour ward on Ramsgate Town Council.

Polling for the Broadstairs Neighbourhood Plan Referendum and the Kent Police and Crime Commissioner will also take place.

Thanet District Council Newington Ward

Katie Gerrard (Green)

I’ve lived in Newington for six years. I’m a mum with two children: my daughter’s at Royal Harbour and my son’s at primary school. I feel it’s time that someone from Newington represented Newington on TDC – someone who’s here every day and understands the practicalities of life.

Newington is an area that’s easily overlooked by TDC, so I feel it doesn’t always get its fair share of attention or spending. I will speak up for Newington, make sure Thanet District Council listens to Newington residents’ ideas and responds properly to our needs!

The things that matter to the residents I know include decent housing, jobs and a good education for our children. I’ve worked in housing, recruitment and education and believe I can help improve things. There are so many excellent initiatives happening in Newington, and with a bit more attention from TDC I think this could be our time!

Mary King (Labour)

I believe that my experience, in life and as a previous councillor, makes me well suited to represent everyone in Newington. My background is in retail, serving the public in a local supermarket. I have been a council tenant locally for many years. I also have mobility issues, which means I know all about the challenges which people with disabilities encounter daily. I have been shielding during the pandemic and so had first-hand experience of the tremendous work being done by our local NHS.

Having previously been a member of Thanet District Council, I know how to take forward the sort of concerns that residents are likely to need addressed. Housing is a big issue for many residents in Newington and I understand from personal experience some of the problems people face. I also know that there is a great community spirit and that many residents really value living here.

Trevor Shonk (Conservative)

Trevor Shonk has lived in Ramsgate all his life and has served as Mayor of Ramsgate, Town Councillor, District Councillor and County Councillor. He’s Chairman of Monkton Nature Reserve and supported it for 25 years. He knows crime, highways and health are key issues in Ramsgate and will hold regular surgeries if elected.

Grahame Birchall (Independent)

Government Reform in Thanet (grit)

an elected mayor (leader of the council)

a politically balanced executive

more powers for town councils

consultation rights for community & voluntary groups

a Thanet centric unitary authority

Thanet District Council Dane Valley

Martin Boyd (Labour)

I want to stand to be your local Councillor because I care about our community and want things to improve. I have always worked in a customer service role and enjoy helping people. If you elect me, I will be a Councillor that answers my phones, replies to email/letters and provides regular updates on what I have been working on. No political party has a majority on Thanet District Council, so it is vital that Dane Valley has active and strong Councillors to fight for the local area.

I am standing for Labour because I want everyone to benefit, rather than just a few. If you elect me, I will work cross-party to get improvements for our area. My top priority issues will be: tackling anti-social behaviour; getting fly tipping cleared up; opposing any cuts to services in the community; supporting local businesses recover from COVID-19; and campaigning against food, fuel and energy poverty.

David Wallin (Conservative)

Mark Websper (Thanet Independents)

I have always had a close connection with Dane Valley personally and professionally. I went to Drapers Mill School grew up in and around the area and as an adult I lived in the area for over 10 years. I was Project Co-ordinator for Northdown Community association and MNCA for 10 years and worked for KCC Youth and Community.

Whilst at NCA I, along with some wonderful colleagues and volunteers, successfully managed to gain funding for traffic calming, created the Dane Valley Woodland Project encompassing the extension of the local cycle route, fought for the rebuilding of the Millmead Road Scouts Hall, piloted the national Veg Box Scheme and provided Dane Valley with a profusion of activities for our young community whilst supporting families in need. Dane Valley has so much to offer and I want to continue the work I started 20 years ago. Vote for a true local, vote for a candidate that won’t be bound by Party Politics, Vote Thanet Independents.

Thanet District Council Central Harbour

John Davis (Conservative)

Born, raised and educated in Ramsgate, John Davis brings over fifty years of knowledge and experience of the many challenges affecting the residents and businesses of Central Harbour Ward.

Former chair of The Friends of Ramsgate Seafront, he is also the founding chair of the widely respected and successful community campaign organisation, Ramsgate Action Group. Well known as a passionate advocate for the entire community, he is a key member of the Ramsgate Regeneration Alliance team working to bring hundreds of jobs and training opportunities to the local area through the establishment of a Green Energy Academy and Centre of Excellence at the Port of Ramsgate, along with a number of projects to enhance the environment and visitor experience in Ramsgate.

John said: “I would be honoured to provide a strong and effective voice representing you at Thanet District Council with a proper understanding of the real issues affecting us all.”

Tricia Austin (Green)

Since moving to my husband’s hometown of Ramsgate nine years ago, I’ve been active in the life of the community. I’m Town Team Secretary and chair the Litter Forum (so I’m ‘The Rubbish Lady’!) I’m on the Coastal Community and Neighbourhood Plan groups, I’m a school Governor and have been a Ramsgate Town Councillor. I started Thanet Funding Forum three years ago to help voluntary groups access funding information – increasingly important as Council budgets shrink.

I’ve worked in Councils, so I know how they should operate, and I don’t believe TDC functions effectively. I will push TDC to be properly led by the Councillors we elect, to be honest and transparent and to build constructive, equal relationships with residents.

Central Harbour has its challenges – but its residents have fantastic skills, enthusiasm and ideas. I will help TDC and RTC harness these, to help us all have a bright future.

David Green (Labour)

I am sad that this election in Central Harbour is necessary, following the recent death of Cllr Peter Campbell, who was a friend as well as a popular Labour colleague of mine for so many years. This election comes at a crucial time for Ramsgate following the Labour-led council’s announcement of its £20m bid to the government’s levelling up fund for our town. It is vital that we have strong, experienced voices making sure that the bid reflects what the town needs and local people want. I believe that as a former mayor and long-serving district councillor for Ramsgate, I am well placed to do that if elected. I have always spoken up for Ramsgate, including campaigning against the prospect of night flights or a cargo hub at Manston. I know how the council works and how to get things done for residents, whatever their own political views.

Ramsgate Town Council Central Harbour

Will Scobie (Labour)

I am standing because I believe I can bring a different perspective. I was previously a member of Thanet Council and Kent County Council, before taking a break from politics. In that break, I started working for a local business and have since been promoted to one of Company Directors. I lead for the company on Finance and have previously led on Compliance and Governance. I feel that this blend of experiences will give me a unique perspective to bring to Ramsgate Town Council.

My key priority, if elected, will be to help our local community recover after COVID-19. Local businesses have had a difficult time and need support. Our High Street in Ramsgate, and other smaller shopping parades such as in Grange Road, need all the help that they can get. If elected, I promise to work hard to represent people in Central Harbour and respond to any requests for help.

James Brady (Independent)

