Police called to report of antisocial behaviour by large group of youngsters in Ramsgate

Police were called after reports of a large group of youngsters smashing up fencing and setting fire to a community toy box on the Westcliff in Ramsgate,

Witnesses say there were around 40 young people and report that someone was assaulted during the incident on Friday (April 2).

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 6.31pm on 2 April to a report of anti-social behaviour involving a group of young people in Royal Esplanade, Ramsgate.

“Patrolling officers were made aware of the incident and attended the area however the group had already dispersed and was not able to be located.”