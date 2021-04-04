Knitted Easter topper swiped from Westgate postbox

One of Westgate’s fantastic, knitted Easter postbox toppers has been taken yet again.

The creations are made every year by a talented resident in their 80s to bring a bit of joy to people in the town.

Ann Walker, who is a member of Westgate-on-sea Community Spirit Crafters group, spends hours of her time making the toppers that then adorn postboxes throughout Westgate.

The missing topper was on a postbox on the corner of Hengist Road and Ryders Avenue and is one of 11 created by Ann.

Last year several of Ann’s knitted toppers were also taken from their boxes.

Lorraine Hambidge, from the crafters group, said: “If someone finds this postbox topper thrown in their garden please can they let us have it back. Some little or big darling likes to spoil other people’s pleasure – from the pensioner who knitted and paid for them to the children who enjoy seeing them.

“Part of Westgate-on-sea Community Spirit is to get cross generations of people working together.”