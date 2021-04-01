Broadstairs Folk Week to take place this summer with mainly outdoor events

Broadstairs Folk Week will take place this year – covid restrictions dependent – with a mainly outdoors format.

The event, like all others, was cancelled last year but organisers have planned the 2021 event with social distancing in mind.

It will take place from August 6-13.

Festival director Jo Tuffs said: “With the success of the Covid vaccine roll out and the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, we feel confident that we will be able to run Folk Week this year.

“It will be different. Indoor events will not be permitted until the very end of the roadmap around June 21. Any slippage of these dates will impact Folk Week which will begin on August 6.

“So, we have decided to plan a mainly outdoor festival this year, using venues and spaces that will allow us to implement social distancing, should it still be required. We hope to be as flexible as possible in the coming months before Folk Week, but ask for understanding if there are changes in 2021; there is a reason behind them that we know all too much about.

“As part of that plan, we have approached Thanet council for permission to use part of the Memorial Recreation ground for an outdoor stage and they have recently given us the go-ahead for this, subject to satisfying the usual health and safety rules, as well as the extra Covid safe ones.

“There will also be a revamped Craft and Music Fair in Victoria Gardens and a Folk Week campsite at Dane Court School.

“It’s been so frustrating for all of us in the past year not to be able confirm any element of the festival and there is still an awful lot to do to get this year’s Folk Week organised. It usually takes a year!

“By this time, in normal years, we are already selling tickets and the format of the festival is in place. We don’t have all the answers; the artistic line-up is yet to be confirmed; our website has to be updated with 2021 ticket prices and more information and we need to recruit a lot of volunteers to help us.

“The thing that has kept us going is the support that we have had from our wonderful Friends of Folk Week, government grants, support from the Broadstairs & St. Peter’s Town Council and the Arts Council.

“We will continue to be guided by the steps in the government roadmap, but are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Broadstairs for a fantastic, safe event, where we can listen to live music, meet our friends and spread some happiness.”

More details about the festival will be released over the coming weeks.