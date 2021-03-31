Special Easter delivery to Cliftonville Primary School from former pupil

A special delivery of 405 Easter eggs has been delivered to Cliftonville Primary School by a former pupil.

Emily McDonald, 20, used her Miss Global Darling England Finalist 2021 title to help raise funds, along with assistance from her family and friends.

The Margate covid test site worker says she just wanted to put a smile on children’s faces.

She said: “I wanted to collect them for the school as due to covid many people can’t afford Easter eggs this year. I hope in some way this helps and takes a burden off families and also puts a smile on the faces of children, who have had a difficult time over the last year.”

The eggs will be handed out this week to little ones in nursery, reception, Year 1 and Year 2.