Distressed woman and child taken to safety following reports of concern in Broadstairs

A woman and child have been taken to a place of safety by Kent Police officers following reports of a distressed female asking for help last night (March 26).

A report was made to police after a woman buzzed at flats in Granville Road, Broadstairs, asking for someone to call police.

There were then reports of the distressed woman in the promenade area. A report was also made of a woman and child in distress asking for help at The Yarrow building in Ramsgate Road.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 10.07pm following a report of a distressed woman with a child in the Ramsgate Road area of Broadstairs.

“Officers attended and located the woman and the child, who were taken to a place of safety.”