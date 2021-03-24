Government pledge to ‘tackle cowboy parking firms’

A single independent appeals service is to be created as part of government plans “to curb unfair tickets and tackle cowboy parking firms.”

Caps on private parking fines for millions of motorists are also set to be introduced.

Government says this will give drivers more confidence to head into town and help boost the high streets.

In response to a recent Parking code enforcement framework consultation, the government says it is announcing a series of fairer parking measures including the single independent appeals service for motorists to turn to if they receive a private parking fine.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government says: “As part of our upcoming Code of Practice, we will also bring in a fairer system for private parking fines. In the new system, motorists will be given a 50% discount for early payment and the level of parking fine will be more proportionate to the nature and seriousness of the breach.”

By this Summer the Code of Practice will be complete and a transition period will allow parking operators to adapt to the new requirements.

A Scrutiny and Oversight Board will be created.

The single appeals service will go live by mid-2022.