Ramsgate FC steps up to provide new base for community project helping vulnerable people

Ramsgate Football Club has come to the rescue of a community project that was urgently searching for a new home.

Last month The Community Project in Margate issued a plea for help after it was revealed they needed to move out of the base at Union Church in Margate.

The scheme supports vulnerable adults in the Thanet community particularly those with learning difficulties or mental health issues. Covid-19 has meant indoor activities are currently postponed.

Staff adapted and had been running a clothes and household goods bank at Union Church but as this has expanded the need for a dedicated space became evident.

Union Church needs back its space when restrictions are lifted.

Now Ramsgate Football Club has stepped in to provide the project with a shop space in the town’s Harbour Street

Project Manager Melody Wimhurst turned to County Councillor Karen Constantine for help and she approached James Lawson, Chairman of Ramsgate Football Club to see if he could provide a solution.

Mr Lawson was able to offer the shop. He said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Ramsgate Football club can support this much needed community project. We are pleased to be able to help by providing a shop and storage for this vital project. This will allow the clothes bank to continue and to better meet the needs of people here in Ramsgate.”

Ian Heath Ramsgate FC General Manager added: “I was so impressed with Melody’s ideas and commitment to helping others, I wanted the Rams to be part of that and help to help meet these needs in our community. I can’t wait to see it up and running. It’s important to us, as a club to be involved in our local community.”

Both Melody and Karen are ‘over the moon’ about the support and are now seeking help to move stock, and to get the shop area ready.

It is hoped that the shop will open during forthcoming half term week. A launch event is also being planned in April if Covid restrictions allow.

Please contact Melody if you can help. unionprojectmargate@gmail.com