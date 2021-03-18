Laptop bundle gift for Dame Janet Primary Academy

Asda Stores and Asda Foundation have donated 10 laptop bundles to Dame Janet Primary Academy in Ramsgate.

Support bundles contain laptops, headphones, a dongle and data to support children learning remotely at this time.

The donation has been made possible thanks to Asda’s partners Dell and Vodafone. Dame Janet was nominated by colleagues at the Broadstairs store, and staff say they can’t thank them enough.

Sam Atkinson, Executive Headteacher, said “We can’t thank Asda and Dell enough for choosing our school to receive these laptops. They will go a long way in helping to break down digital barriers and help with any education remotely now and in the future.”