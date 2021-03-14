Areas in Sandwich cordoned off in ongoing Sarah Everard murder investigation

Police officers have cordoned off a large area in Sandwich as part of the ongoing Sarah Everard murder investigation.

Sarah’s body was found in Great Chart this week following a huge missing person operation.

Sarah had been at a friend’s house in Clapham on the evening of Wednesday, 3 March. At approximately 9pm she left and began walking to her home address in Brixton. She had not been seen or heard from since then and a police operation was mounted.

On March 9 officers arrested a serving Met Police officer at an address in Deal in connection with the disappearance of Sarah.

Police searches were carried out in Deal, Dover and the Great Chart area near Ashford where Sarah’s remains were found

Wayne Couzens has been charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah and was remanded after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (March 13).

He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 16 March.

The 48-year-old served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

Sandwich Town Council has alerted residents to the cordoned area and passed on a police request for residents not to gather in the area.

Police have cordoned off the Rope Walk between Malcolm Waites Garage / Cow Leas Meadow and all the way through the town.

A post from the town council says: “Sandwich Town Council is in contact with Kent Police on behalf of the Metropolitan Police in relation to ongoing investigations associated to the murder of Sarah Everard.

“Police have requested that residents do not gather trying to ascertain information or details. If you have social media, please disburse this information to your groups.”

It is understood police are awaiting specialist teams.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police have been searching areas in London and Kent as part of the investigation.”