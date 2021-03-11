Kent’s public health director announces retirement

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan

Kent County Council’s (KCC) public health director has announced his retirement from the role.

Andrew Scott-Clark, who has served County Hall for eight years, attended his last meeting of KCC’s public health committee earlier today (March 11).

Speaking to a panel of councillors during the virtual County Hall meeting, the former NHS worker said: “It has been a pleasure to work here.

“I think we have come a long way in a short time and I wish everybody the very best for the future.”

Mr Scott-Clark’s almost decade-long career at County Hall started in April 2013 when he was appointed as KCC’s public health director of improvement. He rose to director of public health in March 2015.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck UK shores 12 months ago, Mr Scott-Clark quickly became the public face of County Hall to provide reassuring guidance about the emergency as Kent became the epicentre of the crisis.

Under his watch, 24 asymptomatic coronavirus testing centres have been created across the 12 districts amid a period of three successive lockdowns.

Dover county Cllr Geoff Lymer (Con), chair of KCC’s public health committee, described Mr Scott-Clark as an “enormous asset” who will be missed.

He said: “I have admired that you are very approachable and the door is always open whenever we have had problems.

“Even when you have got a lot of work on your plate, you always have the time to drop that and advise us. It is something that has always impressed me.”

KCC public health committee member, Cllr Barry Lewis (Lab) of Margate, said: “On behalf of the Labour group, I would like to thank Andrew for all his assistance. I hope he is recovering from my hard questions.”

A successor has yet to be publicly revealed.