Broadstairs shop robbed by three males armed with knife

Staff at a shop in Broadstairs were threatened with a knife during a robbery on Tuesday night (March 9).

Three males described as men or teenage boys dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coats and all wearing face coverings targeted the business in Queen’s Road at around 7.40pm.

Cash, cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from the store. It is understood one victim suffered slash wounds to his hands.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/38629/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.