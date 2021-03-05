Online cookery, book launch and photo exhibition marking International Women’s Day

A facebook live cookery class and the launch of a new book will take place online from the Ramsgate Tandoori this Sunday (March 7) to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

On Sunday at noon, Ramsgate-based author Bernie Morgan launches her book The Amazing Life of Cecilia Chattergee. Ramsgate Mayor Raushan Ara will stream cookery demonstrations live at the Facebook event, with Bernie reading extracts from the book she’s written about the eventful life and times of her great-grandmother in India.

Bernie said: “I am really excited to be collaborating with Raushan at the live launch, which is on the eve of International Women’s Day.

“This is the first time my great-grandmother Cecilia’s story has been told and I am proud to be the first to tell it. As a Parsee and barrister, married four times with 13 children, Cecilia was a pioneer who broke through barriers in India over 100 years ago.”

Researching Cecilia’s history inspired Bernie to highlight the extraordinary lives and achievements of other unsung heroines with her podcast Amazing Women, Invisible Lives which can be viewed at amazingwomeninvisiblelives.com

She said: “There are thousands of women with fascinating tales, so please come forward if you are one, or know one, because I would love to help tell your story too.”

Cllr Ara added: “International Women’s Day is a chance to promote the global contributions and achievements of women around the world. The theme this year is “Choose to Challenge”.

“Together, we can challenge inequality, and speak up against violence and discrimination against women. We can choose to challenge the invisibility of women by celebrating their achievements, and provide inspiration for the next generation.

“During the pandemic, many women have stepped up to provide support and services for our community. From the frontline health workers, councillors and staff who have continued to keep our services running, to the many volunteers who have given their time to support the most vulnerable in our communities, Thanet has many inspirational women who continue to raise awareness and provide support. From running the OASIS, Winter Shelters, to litter picking, and running food banks, women have become the backbone of Thanet.”

Access the live event at midday on Sunday, at https://www.amazingwomeninvisiblelives.com/. If you order the book direct from the website before March 8, a donation will be made to the Kent charity Oasis, which supports those affected by domestic abuse.

Also marking International Women’s Day, Ramsgate photographer Eleanor Marriott has created a online exhibition of photographs.

The video, which is also featured in the POW! Thanet fringe festival running until May 3, is a selection of photos that she has taken of women, both at home and in countries around the world, including India, Nepal, Mexico and Cuba.

While compiling the video Eleanor noticed a unifying sense of dignity, resilience and calm presence within the women. She says it made her feel proud and in awe of the people featured, and of womanhood in general.

The video is accompanied by original melodic and uplifting music, composed and arranged by Tony Tooke specifically for the video and inspired by the photographs. It incorporates instruments including piano, double bass and violin, as well as ethereal vocal choral sounds.

The video will accompany an online address for International Women’s Day by Cllr Ara.

Selected images will be available to buy from Eleanor’s website

You can view the exhibition online at www.eleanormarriott.com/pow

Eleanor’s work can be found on Etsy at LoveLanePrints and on www.eleanormarriott.com