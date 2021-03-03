Broadstairs man in court after police seize drugs and cash

A Broadstairs man has appeared in court after drugs were seized by officers in Thanet.

Yesterday morning (March 2), officers on patrol in Pysons Road, Ramsgate, stopped a car seen driving in the area. Drugs and cash were later seized as part of an investigation.

Dominic Murray has since been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of criminal property and driving without insurance.

The 38-year-old, of Northdown Hill, Broadstairs, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today.

He was bailed to appear at court again on a date to be arranged.