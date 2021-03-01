Officer injured after being hit by suspect’s vehicle which had been rammed by police car

A police officer was injured in Ramsgate last night (February 28) when he was hit by a vehicle that had been rammed by a police car in an attempt to detain the driver.

The incident took place in King Street after the driver failed to stop for police. An officer had been trying to pull open the door of the car when his colleagues attempted the ‘tactical contact’ which resulted in him being hit.

The officer received minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment.

The suspect fled the scene and the vehicle was found an hour later in Canterbury Road East.

A 40-year-old man from Ramsgate as since been arrested and he remains in custody as enquires continue.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “At around 8.15pm on Sunday a vehicle failed to stop for Kent Police officers in King Street Ramsgate. In an attempt to stop the vehicle in a controlled manner, tactical contact was used.

“An officer subsequently sustained a minor injury and was assessed by South East Coast Ambulance Service at the scene. He did not require hospital treatment.”