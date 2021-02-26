Man issued with penalty after police called to ‘unlawful gathering’ on Ramsgate seafront

A man has been issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching covid restrictions following a report to Kent Police of an ‘unlawful’ gathering in Ramsgate.

Officers were called just before 1pm today (February 26) to a report of a group of 12 people near Harbour Parade. Officers attended to disperse the group who were by the closed Royal Victoria Pavilion.

One man refused to leave and was issued with the fine.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm, Kent Police received a report of an unlawful gathering of around 12 people near Harbour Parade, Ramsgate.

“Officers attended and dispersed the group. A man who refused to comply was issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching Government rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Currently covid restrictions are to stay at home unless you are out for reasons such as work, education, shopping, seeking medical assistance or to escape domestic abuse or for exercise with your household, support bubble or one other person, socially distanced.

Restrictions are due to be eased in five stages starting on March 8 under the government ‘roadmap.’