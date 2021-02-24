Ramsgate composer wants your recordings of unique Thanet sounds for new artwork

Award-winning Ramsgate composer Emily Peasgood is looking for residents of all ages to contribute recordings of sounds from seven parts of the isle for a project which will include a video game that invites people to create their own Thanet sonic symphonies.

Emily wants people to submit sounds from Birchington-on-Sea, Broadstairs, Dumpton Park, Minster, Margate, Ramsgate and Westgate-on-Sea.

The final artwork will celebrate the sonic diversity and uniqueness of different parts of Thanet.

Sound artist Emily said: “I’m really interested in what sounds people think are local to each part of Thanet; sounds that form its soundscape and create a sense of ‘home’. Each piece I create will include sounds that are heard in each location, like the Benedictine nuns singing Midday Office at Minster Abbey, the rattle and click of the Scenic Railway at Dreamland, or the tinkling of Morris Dancer’s bells in Broadstairs.

“I want this artwork to be magical, and to paint a picture of each location with sound.”

Emily specialises in creating artworks in unusual public spaces that have previously included graveyards (Requiem for Crossbones, 2018; Halfway to Heaven, 2017), public lifts (LIFTED, 2016), and the Southeastern train line from Sittingbourne to Sheerness (Never Again, 2018).

She also created Smack Boys, bringing back to life the voices of boys who would have served on Ramsgate’s smack boats in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The sounds for the new project will be used by the new Community Rail Partnership which aims to enrich communities along railway lines they adopt, helping to support tourism.

Funding for five community rail schemes, including one for Thanet, was announced by Southeastern last Summer. The partnerships will aim to spruce up stations with gardens and help vulnerable groups volunteer and make a contribution to the local community.

More information about the partnership will be announced next month.

Anyone can take part in recording sounds and no experience is necessary. All you need is a mobile phone or access to the Internet so you can email them to Emily. Participants will receive clear instructions and support in taking part, and will learn skills in sound recording too.

The deadline for submitting recordings is March 31 and interested parties should register to take part and receive further information.

Emily said: “I would love to hear from people from all backgrounds and of all ages. You don’t need to have any experience of sound recording, but experienced people are welcome too.

“I was originally going to hold workshops for people to attend. Considering the Coronavirus pandemic, I’ve had to rethink how this project works to ensure everyone can participate safely, and believe I have found a solution that enables people to take part easily, on personal devices like mobile phones, as part of their daily exercise. If you’d like to take part, you will receive full support and guidance.”

Participants can register their interest by completing an online form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CRP-Artwork or contacting the artist on CRP.Artwork@gmail.com or calling 07749 115 484.