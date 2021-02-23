Ramsgate couple celebrate after business scoops Family Portrait Studio of the Year award

Ramsgate photographic studio, Level 11 Photography is celebrating this week after being crowned as “Family Portrait Studio of the Year” in the National Portrait Awards held remotely on Sunday night.

Russ and Emma Pullen, owners of the studio at Ramsgate’s Military Road arches, just missed out wining in the two other categories, ‘Children’ and ‘Pets,’ picking up second places in both. But it was the winning image of trio Evie, Grace and Ruby Miles in two beautiful antique chairs that scooped a £1,000 cash prize for the youngsters, via their mum!

The studio is in only its second year of trading and specialises in first birthday ‘cake smashes,’ newborn and children’s photography.

The awards have been fought out between 60 studios across the country and so far, have raised over £200,000 for children and animal charities.

Like many small businesses, Level 11 has been closed since December and this was a real antidote to the lockdown blues!

“We’ve a backlog of over 100 studio sessions booked for when we reopen,” Emma said. “We’re constantly upping our game and have every intention of retaining the title next year!”

Find Level 11 Photography at 7 Military Road, Ramsgate and online at www.level11.co.uk