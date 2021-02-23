QEQM healthcare assistant plans to rise to 100 mile challenge for charity

A healthcare assistant is hoping to rise to a challenge to raise money for East Kent Hospitals Charity.

Gemma Jordan, who works on Seabathing Ward at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, plans to run 100 miles, complete 280 inchworms, 3,000 squats and 1,800 seconds of elbow planks in March.

She has dubbed the task RISE – from run, inchworm, squat and elbow – and has set herself a target of raising £5,000.

Gemma, 37, said: “I have only recently got into fitness and this is going to be a huge challenge for me.

“I am extremely nervous about how hard it is going to be, but it is for a fantastic cause so I am looking forward to getting started and being able to make a difference.”

Items the money could be spent on include iPads to help patients keep in touch with their families, or activities to help people living with dementia who may become confused or distressed on the wards.

It could also help buy toys for children admitted to Rainbow Ward – because of the pandemic they are unable to use shared toys and new ones are needed for each child.

Gemma said: “All the staff want to be the best we can be and to make sure our patients are cared for to the highest standard and feel welcome when they are admitted to our wards.

“I hope to raise money for the little things that will help improve their stay, and help us provide better care that meets their emotional as well as physical needs.”

To donate to Gemma’s challenge visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemjordan