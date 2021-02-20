Man attacked by group in Margate alleyway

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked by a group of men in a Margate alleyway.

Between 7pm and 8.10pm yesterday (February 19), a man in his 30s reported he was walking down the alleyway under the railway bridge in Tivoli Park when he met a group of men who assaulted him. The victim suffered injuries to his hands and required treatment at hospital.

A second man, known to the victim, arrived at the scene and was also assaulted when he tried to intervene during the incident.

The suspects were believed to have left the scene in a vehicle. They are described as being in their 20s, two white men and two mixed race men, all wearing dark clothing. One suspect was reportedly carrying a knife.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the assault.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/27391/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.