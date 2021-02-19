Prison for man who stabbed victim at a Ramsgate property

A man has been jailed, with an extended sentence imposed, for stabbing another man following an argument at a Ramsgate property.

Liam Elward, 33, admitted wounding with intent after he attacked a man with two knives at a house in the town’s High Street on Monday, June 29, 2020.

At Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday (February 11), he was given an eight-year jail sentence and ordered to serve an extra three years on licence when that sentence ends.

Elward had an argument with the victim at the property by High Street,/Church Hill on the morning of the day of the attack.

He then went away and got two knives, one a serrated bread knife and the other a four-inch kitchen knife, before returning and attacking the victim.

The man suffered cuts to his body and Elward then chased another man from the property with the knives in his hands.

Elward was found in a nearby alleyway by police later that day and arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was charged with and admitted that charge and a further charge of affray at Canterbury Crown Court last October.

PC Emma Wheeler, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: “Elward was completely reckless to the injuries he caused on the day of this attack and it is only by good fortune that we were not dealing with a far more serious case.

“The length of the sentence imposed, and the extended licence period, will prevent Elward being able to cause any further harm to those around him.”