People urged to rebook slots after waste compactor at Margate tip breaks

People who are booked in for a slot at Margate waste and recycling centre to get rid of general waste are being advised to rebook or divert to Richborough.

The general waste compactor at the Manston Road site is broken and currently waiting to be fixed.

It means people cannot get rid of general household waste at the site today.

Kent County Council says people can divert to Richborough HWRC, but, if possible, it would be best to re-book for Margate. People disposing any other waste, such as wood, can still use Margate HWRC.

Slots can be booked via https://www.kent.gov.uk/environment-waste-and-planning/rubbish-and-recycling/household-waste-recycling-centres/visiting-a-hwrc-during-coronavirus