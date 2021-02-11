Live Better online app launched by Your Leisure

Your Leisure, which runs Margate and Ramsgate leisure centres and Margate theatres, has launched a new app to help their members look after their health while staying safe.

The Live Better online service launched this week and features a selection of scheduled live-streamed classes and on-demand content from class instructors and personal trainers.

Members can take part in classes such as Yoga, Cardio HIIT, and LBT as well as 30-minute personal training from the Energize programme including tuition on how to do specific exercises.

Moveability sessions are designed to help get people started and stay moving.

Warren Reeves, Head of Leisure Services at Your Leisure, said: “The health and wellbeing of our members and local communities is paramount to all of us at Your Leisure and we wanted to provide a service so people can stay in but still work out while Covid restrictions remain in place. We’re excited to launch Live Better Online and the response from early sign ups has been amazing.”

Join here: http://yourleisure.uk.com/live-better-online-join/