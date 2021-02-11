100 a day challenge for Haddon Dene in aid of Captain Sir Tom Moore Foundation

The children and staff at Haddon Dene School in Broadstairs are absolutely over the moon after raising £1000 for the Captain Sir Tom Moore Foundation.

They were so saddened by the passing of this inspirational man that they decided to do something amazing in his memory.

The children were challenged to complete 100 things a day of their choice and came up with creative ways to raise funds such as baking 100 cakes, reading 100 books, wearing 100 wigs, 100 smiles, rolling 100 snowballs, 100 trampoline bounces, 100 rockets launched, 100 sit ups, 100 minutes of running and cycling, climbing 100 stairs and making 100 kindness cards which were posted to local neighbours.

The challenges were tough and were completed in addition to their weekly remote learning schedule, so the youngsters had to dig deep and show resilience just as Captain Sir Tom Moore did in his own epic fundraising.

The school originally set a target of £100 but managed to raise 10 times that amount. Staff say this is a phenomenal sum of money given the small size of the school and is testament to how much Captain Sir Tom Moore had inspired them.

Headmistress Joanne Parpworth said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore’s example serves as a lasting reminder that it is never too late to set yourself goals and achieve your dreams.

“Despite his age and physical challenges, he achieved something truly amazing and there are countless people across the country who will continue to benefit from his good work in years to come.

“His mantra of kindness will live on and so will his legacy of never giving up. We will never forget this amazing man whose memory will be synonymous with the year of lockdown we’ve had. He epitomises everything it means to be British and he is a wonderful role model to our children.

“I am so proud that our children have risen to the challenge to give back to a man who gave so much to others. This challenge has brought us together as a community and enabled us to give back. Kindness and resilience are two of our school values and the children have demonstrated both in completing this challenge.”