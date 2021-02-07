Photos: Snow in Thanet February 2021

There might not have been too much fun in 2021 so far but a bit of snowfall today (February 7) was a welcome change.

Youngsters took the opportunity to chuck snowballs and build snowmen after, unusually for Thanet, it snowed enough to lay.

However, an apparent lack of gritting on isle roads led to some problems, including a Thanet Loop bus becoming stuck on Victoria Road for over an hour.

